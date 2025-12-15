Extreme rainfall hits Morocco, leaving at least 37 dead
- Torrential rains caused devastating floods in the coastal city of Safi, Morocco, resulting in at least 37 fatalities.
- The overnight floods submerged approximately 70 homes and businesses, swept away ten vehicles, and led to 14 individuals being hospitalised.
- Local authorities announced the closure of schools for three days in Safi, a significant hub for Morocco's fishing and mining industries.
- Further rainfall led to widespread flooding and damage across other Moroccan regions, including Tetouan and the mountain town of Tinghir.
- The unpredictable weather patterns, exacerbated by climate change and previous droughts, have made the region more susceptible to severe flooding, raising concerns over existing infrastructure.