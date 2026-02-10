London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks out on Brent school stabbings
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for public assistance following "appalling stabbings" at a school in north west London, saying there is "no honour in staying silent".
- Police have arrested a 13-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder after two boys, one 12 and one 13, were stabbed at Kingsbury High School in Brent.
- Sir Sadiq expressed his condolences, saying: "My thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community in Brent following the appalling stabbings today. This awful violence has absolutely no place in our city."
- He confirmed a suspect has been arrested and that he is "in close contact with the Met as they investigate this terrible incident." The Mayor added the investigation was "in its early stages and it's right the police are investigating every possible element."
- With significant police resources deployed, Sir Sadiq appealed: "I urge anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. There is no honour in staying silent."
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks