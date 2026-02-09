Sadiq Khan’s ‘ultimate goal’ is for the UK to rejoin the EU – here’s why
- Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has reiterated his ambition for the UK to rejoin the European Union, stating it is his "ultimate goal" to be achieved in his lifetime.
- Khan urged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to demonstrate greater ambition in rebuilding the UK's relationship with the EU, advocating for membership of a customs union and the single market.
- His comments come as Sir Keir attempts to reset EU relations, though he maintains "clear red lines" against rejoining the single market and customs union.
- Despite Labour's official stance, the European Commissioner for finance, Valdis Dombrovskis, indicated Brussels is "ready to engage" if Sir Keir wishes to explore working together on a customs union.
- The issue of Brexit and the UK's future relationship with the EU is expected to be a significant topic in the upcoming general election.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks