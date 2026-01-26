Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major airline set to increase flight fares

Ryanair boss issues summer travel warning
  • Ryanair has raised its annual passenger growth outlook and full-year profit forecast, citing robust demand and earlier than expected Boeing aircraft deliveries.
  • The budget airline now projects 2025-26 passenger numbers to reach almost 208 million and expects average fares to increase by up to 9 per cent for the full year.
  • Third-quarter pre-tax profits fell sharply by 83 per cent to 24.4 million euros, primarily due to a 256 million euro provision for an Italian competition fine.
  • The fine was issued by Italy's watchdog over an alleged "abusive strategy" against third-party travel agencies, a ruling Ryanair is confident will be overturned on appeal.
  • Chief Executive Michael O’Leary outlined potential risks from external factors but aims for Ryanair to grow to 300 million passengers annually by 2033-34, also noting a recent public disagreement with Elon Musk boosted sales.
