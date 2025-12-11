Budget airline slashes flights to Belgium after tax hike
- Ryanair is significantly reducing its flight schedule to Belgium for winter 2026/2027, cutting one million seats, five aircraft, and 20 routes.
- This decision stems from the Belgian government's plan to double its aviation tax to €10 per departing passenger from 2027, alongside a proposed €3 tax from Charleroi city council.
- The airline claims these increased taxes render Belgium "completely uncompetitive" compared to other EU nations that are abolishing similar levies.
- Ryanair's chief commercial officer warned of further reductions if the Charleroi tax proceeds and urged the Belgian government to abolish the aviation tax.
- These cuts follow similar reductions by Ryanair in Germany, the Azores, and France, all attributed to tax hikes and excessive airport fees.