Why Ryanair boss is happy Elon Musk called him an ‘idiot’
- Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has welcomed insults from Elon Musk, stating they have boosted the airline's sales.
- The exchange began after O’Leary dismissed the feasibility of using Musk’s Starlink internet system for Wi-Fi on Ryanair flights.
- Musk responded by calling O’Leary an “idiot” and “chimp” and mused about buying the airline.
- O’Leary reported that the “PR spat” has led to a 2-3 per cent increase in Ryanair sales over the past five days.
- He explained that installing Starlink would incur significant fuel drag costs and that Ryanair believes few passengers would pay for the service.