Former Olympian arrested in Mexico and charged with murder

Canadian snowboarding star and ex-Olympian added to FBI’s 10 most wanted
  • Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics, has been arrested in Mexico.
  • Wedding was on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list, accused of orchestrating dozens of murders globally as part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation.
  • He faces charges from 2024 for running a drug ring moving cocaine between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California, and Canada.
  • A new indictment in 2025 included charges of murder, witness tampering, and money laundering, with one witness reportedly identified via a website and subsequently killed in Medellín.
  • Authorities had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest, and he has previous convictions for drug offences in both the US and Canada.
