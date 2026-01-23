Former Olympian arrested in Mexico and charged with murder
- Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics, has been arrested in Mexico.
- Wedding was on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list, accused of orchestrating dozens of murders globally as part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation.
- He faces charges from 2024 for running a drug ring moving cocaine between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California, and Canada.
- A new indictment in 2025 included charges of murder, witness tampering, and money laundering, with one witness reportedly identified via a website and subsequently killed in Medellín.
- Authorities had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest, and he has previous convictions for drug offences in both the US and Canada.