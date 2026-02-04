Ryan Routh sentenced to life in prison for trying to kill Trump
- Ryan Routh has been sentenced to life in prison for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump.
- Routh was found guilty on five criminal counts, including attempted assassination, after representing himself during the trial.
- The incident occurred on Sep. 15, 2024, when Secret Service agents discovered Routh concealed in bushes near Trump's golf course with an assault-style rifle.
- Prosecutors detailed Routh's meticulous planning, which involved tracking Trump's movements, using multiple phones, and lying in wait for nearly 10 hours.
- This marked the second assassination attempt on Trump within two months, an issue he subsequently used in his campaign.
