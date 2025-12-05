The ‘long-lost’ story behind famous mosaic that was buried for centuries
- Archaeologists have revealed the "long-lost" story behind the famous Ketton mosaic, which was unearthed in Rutland in 2020.
- Initially thought to depict scenes from Homer's Iliad, a new study by University of Leicester archaeologists suggests it illustrates a version of the Trojan War by the Greek playwright Aeschylus.
- The mosaic features three dramatic panels depicting the duel between Achilles and Hector, the dragging of Hector's body, and King Priam ransoming Hector's body.
- These panels formed the extravagant dining room floor of a Roman villa, dating from the third or fourth century AD.
- The research highlights how Roman Britons were influenced by Mediterranean design, suggesting a more culturally integrated and cosmopolitan Roman world than previously imagined.