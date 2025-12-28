Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian submarine seen alongside spy ship in British waters

A Russian submarine shadowed the spy ship Yantar in British waters
A Russian submarine shadowed the spy ship Yantar in British waters (MOD)
  • A Russian submarine was deployed alongside the spy ship Yantar to map critical undersea infrastructure around Britain, including a gas pipeline in the Irish Sea.
  • The Ministry of Defence declassified a photo showing a submarine shadowing the Yantar last November, with a British anti-submarine helicopter and submarine also present.
  • This incident is part of a broader pattern, with the Royal Navy chief noting a 30 per cent increase in Russian incursions in UK waters over the past two years.
  • Concerns are heightened by Russia's renewed investment in its elite deep-sea submarine division, GUGI, which the UK sanctioned in June.
  • The UK government is responding with increased defence spending, new sanctions, and the Atlantic Bastion programme to protect critical undersea infrastructure.
