Russian spy plane intercepted by Polish jets over Baltic Sea

Arpan Rai
Polish jets intercepted the Russian spy plane
Polish jets intercepted the Russian spy plane (REUTERS)
  • Polish aircraft intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea, which was operating without a flight plan and with its transponder off.
  • The Russian jet did not violate Polish airspace during the interception.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian forces have gained a foothold in the strategic eastern town of Pokrovsk.
  • Zelensky stated that Russia has committed a significant number of troops to Pokrovsk, outnumbering Ukrainian forces eight to one, but has not yet achieved its objectives.
  • Moscow experienced its third consecutive night of Ukrainian drone attacks.
