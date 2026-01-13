British special forces ready to seize Russian shadow fleet ships
- British special forces may seize Russian shadow fleet oil tankers to increase economic pressure on Vladimir Putin, following ministers reportedly identifying new legal grounds.
- The potential raids, likely led by the Special Boats Service (SBS), would target vessels deemed stateless under the Sanctions and Money Laundering Act (2018).
- This development follows the UK's support for a US operation to seize the Marinera tanker in the North Atlantic, which was accused of sanctions evasion and falsely flying flags.
- Defence Secretary John Healey justified the Marinera seizure, stating the vessel was part of a 'Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion' fuelling conflict.
- These discussions coincide with concerns over the readiness of Britain's armed forces, including admissions from the top military chief about a lack of NHS mobilisation plans for war and insufficient programme funding.