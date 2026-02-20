Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian fighter jets spotted near Alaska forcing US military response

A similar occurrence took place last September
A similar occurrence took place last September (AFP/Getty)
  • Nine US fighter jets were scrambled to intercept five Russian warplanes spotted off Alaska's coastal Air Defense Identification Zone, ADIZ.
  • The North American Aerospace Defense Command detected two Tu-95 long-range strategic bombers, two Su-35 fighter planes, and one A-50 spy plane.
  • NORAD responded by launching two F-16s, two F-35s, one E-3, and four KC-135s to identify and escort the Russian aircraft out of the ADIZ.
  • This activity is described by NORAD as a regular occurrence in the ADIZ, not typically considered a threat, and the Russian planes did not enter US or Canadian airspace.
  • The incident occurs amidst uneasy relations between Washington and Moscow, with President Donald Trump attempting to broker a peace deal for the war in Ukraine.
