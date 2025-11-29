Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Russian ‘shadow fleet’ vessels burst into flames after Ukrainian attack

Russian shadow fleet tanker bursts into flames and explodes in Black Sea after Ukraine drone strike
  • Ukraine reportedly deployed its domestically produced Sea Baby naval drones to target two Russian oil tankers, Kairos and Virat, in the Black Sea.
  • An anonymous Ukrainian security services official confirmed the strikes, which occurred off Turkey's Black Sea coast, stating the vessels were part of Russia's 'shadow fleet' used to circumvent international sanctions.
  • The targeted tankers, both under Western sanctions, were disabled by the drones, preventing the transport of oil worth almost $70 million and aiming to curtail Russia's financial capabilities.
  • Turkish authorities initiated rescue operations, confirming all crew members were safe, and the captain of the Virat tanker issued a distress call reporting a 'drone attack'.
  • The incidents highlight Ukraine's ongoing efforts to conduct successful naval strikes against Russian shipping, particularly using explosives-packed marine drones.
