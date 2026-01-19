Ukraine war today: Russia’s big boost in drone production as thousands without power
- Ukraine's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that Russia is not interested in peace talks and is instead increasing arms production, with a target of 1,000 drones daily. Syrskyi reported that Russia currently produces 404 Shahed drones daily and plans to significantly boost this output.
- Hundreds of thousands of people in Russian-occupied parts of southern Ukraine were left without power on Sunday, according to Kremlin-installed authorities there.
- Two people were killed and dozens more wounded in a mass Russian drone attack across Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, as U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators hashed out a post-war plan in the latest round of peace talks.
- European Union leaders on Saturday warned of a "dangerous downward spiral" over U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to implement increasing tariffs on European allies until the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland.
- Ukraine’s top negotiator Rustem Umerov said on Sunday that talks with U.S. officials on a resolution of the nearly four-year-old war with Russia would continue at the World Economic Forum opening this week in the Swiss resort of Davos.