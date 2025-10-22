The ‘death zone’ where 5,100 Russian soldiers have died since January
- Russian troops are reportedly being killed by Ukrainian drones in the "death zone" of the Dnipro delta, where they are marooned and starving.
- The Dnipro delta is a marshy area divided between Russian and Ukrainian control, leaving Russian soldiers exposed and vulnerable to attacks.
- Ukrainian intelligence estimates at least 5,100 Russian soldiers have died in the area since January, with some fatalities attributed to starvation and lack of drinking water.
- Captured Russian soldiers have reported severe issues with food and water delivery, forcing them to drink river water due to inadequate supplies.
- Russian troops are attempting to camouflage themselves with reeds and mud, facing significant problems with ammunition, food, and rotations in the delta.