Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The ‘death zone’ where 5,100 Russian soldiers have died since January

Ukraine carries out attack on marooned Russian troops in 'death zones'
  • Russian troops are reportedly being killed by Ukrainian drones in the "death zone" of the Dnipro delta, where they are marooned and starving.
  • The Dnipro delta is a marshy area divided between Russian and Ukrainian control, leaving Russian soldiers exposed and vulnerable to attacks.
  • Ukrainian intelligence estimates at least 5,100 Russian soldiers have died in the area since January, with some fatalities attributed to starvation and lack of drinking water.
  • Captured Russian soldiers have reported severe issues with food and water delivery, forcing them to drink river water due to inadequate supplies.
  • Russian troops are attempting to camouflage themselves with reeds and mud, facing significant problems with ammunition, food, and rotations in the delta.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in