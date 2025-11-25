Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia holding peace talks with US after drone strike kills four in Kyiv

Kyiv residential buildings on fire after Russian strikes
  • Peace talks between Russia and the US are reportedly taking place in Abu Dhabi, with Ukraine's military intelligence chief also in attendance.
  • The talks coincide with a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, which injured four people and forced residents to evacuate.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had welcomed amendments to Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan following earlier meetings in Geneva.
  • Donald Trump had expressed optimism about the progress made in those discussions, stating that 'something good just may be happening'.
  • Despite some positive signs, the Kremlin rejected Europe's proposed amendments as unconstructive, though it found an earlier US proposal 'quite acceptable'.
