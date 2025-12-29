Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian claims that Ukraine attacked Putin’s home dismissed as ‘lies’

Putin warns Russia will accomplish goals by force if Ukraine doesn’t want to resolve conflict peacefully
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russian claims that Ukraine attacked Vladimir Putin’s residence.
  • Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused Kyiv of launching 91 drones at Putin’s Valdai residence in the Novgorod region.
  • Zelensky called the Russian claim a 'lie' designed to impede progress in peace talks with Donald Trump.
  • Cracks appeared in Donald Trump's drive to end the war as Zelensky revealed the US offered only 15 years of security guarantees.
  • Kyiv had sought 50 years of assurances to deter future Russian aggression, with Zelensky expressing a desire for longer terms.
