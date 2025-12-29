Russian claims that Ukraine attacked Putin’s home dismissed as ‘lies’
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russian claims that Ukraine attacked Vladimir Putin’s residence.
- Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused Kyiv of launching 91 drones at Putin’s Valdai residence in the Novgorod region.
- Zelensky called the Russian claim a 'lie' designed to impede progress in peace talks with Donald Trump.
- Cracks appeared in Donald Trump's drive to end the war as Zelensky revealed the US offered only 15 years of security guarantees.
- Kyiv had sought 50 years of assurances to deter future Russian aggression, with Zelensky expressing a desire for longer terms.