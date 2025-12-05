Russia ‘making progress’ on Ukraine peace talks as Putin reiterates demands
- Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia and the United States were making progress in Ukraine peace talks.
- Ushakov added that Moscow was prepared to continue working with the current US team, despite earlier uncertainties surrounding discussions.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his firm demands for Ukraine to withdraw from the eastern Donbas region or face military action.
- Putin was scheduled to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an annual summit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.
- This summit takes place as the United States actively pursues a Ukraine peace deal and seeks broader global cooperation.