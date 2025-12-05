Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia ‘making progress’ on Ukraine peace talks as Putin reiterates demands

Modi says India is 'not neutral' on Ukraine in talks with Putin
  • Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia and the United States were making progress in Ukraine peace talks.
  • Ushakov added that Moscow was prepared to continue working with the current US team, despite earlier uncertainties surrounding discussions.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his firm demands for Ukraine to withdraw from the eastern Donbas region or face military action.
  • Putin was scheduled to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an annual summit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.
  • This summit takes place as the United States actively pursues a Ukraine peace deal and seeks broader global cooperation.
