Russia pours cold water on suggestion that Ukraine peace deal is close

Arpan Rai
Zelensky confirms Trump talks and claims Ukraine will not be an obstacle to peace
  • Moscow has cast doubt on Donald Trump's assertion that Vladimir Putin is "making concessions" in peace negotiations.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated it was "premature" to suggest a peace deal was close, despite Trump's claims of progress.
  • Trump had previously insisted Russia was cooperating and had offered a "promise to stop fighting" after Ukraine agreed in principle to a peace proposal.
  • Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov clarified that recent talks with the US in Abu Dhabi did not discuss peace terms and require "serious analysis".
  • Moscow is now expecting US envoy Steve Witkoff next week to discuss a potential end to the conflict, following Trump's waiver of his deadline for Ukraine.
