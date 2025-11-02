Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia blasts Ukraine’s power sources with drone blasts, killing 2 people

A firefighter operates following a Russian drone strike in Odesa region
A firefighter operates following a Russian drone strike in Odesa region (via REUTERS)
  • A Russian drone attack in Ukraine's Odesa region on Sunday morning killed two people and wounded three others.
  • The drones struck a car park in the Black Sea coastal Odesa region, as confirmed by authorities.
  • Separately, nearly 60,000 people in the front-line Zaporizhzhia region lost power after an overnight barrage of Russian drones and missiles, with two individuals also wounded.
  • Ukraine's national energy operator, Ukrenergo, reported rolling power cuts across several regions due to the ongoing attacks on the country's power grid.
  • These strikes are part of Russia's sustained campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure as winter approaches, with analysts noting a shift in tactics to target specific regions and gas infrastructure more effectively.
