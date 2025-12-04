EU funding Ukraine with frozen Russia assets would be ‘act of war’, says Moscow
- The European Union plans to fund Ukraine with €90bn (£79bn) from frozen Russian assets, primarily held in Belgium, through a 'reparations loan'.
- Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, warned that Moscow would consider the EU's plan an 'act of war' and a 'casus belli'.
- EU chief Ursula von der Leyen stated the proposal would allow Kyiv to defend itself and negotiate from a position of strength, covering two-thirds of Ukraine's war funding.
- Belgium, where the majority of the assets are held by Euroclear, has expressed legal concerns about the plan and its potential risks.
- The EU maintains the scheme is a loan, not confiscation, and can proceed if 15 out of 27 member states, representing 65% of the bloc's population, vote in favour.