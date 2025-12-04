Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EU funding Ukraine with frozen Russia assets would be ‘act of war’, says Moscow

Starmer vows to keep pressure on Putin after Russian leader's chilling threat
  • The European Union plans to fund Ukraine with €90bn (£79bn) from frozen Russian assets, primarily held in Belgium, through a 'reparations loan'.
  • Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, warned that Moscow would consider the EU's plan an 'act of war' and a 'casus belli'.
  • EU chief Ursula von der Leyen stated the proposal would allow Kyiv to defend itself and negotiate from a position of strength, covering two-thirds of Ukraine's war funding.
  • Belgium, where the majority of the assets are held by Euroclear, has expressed legal concerns about the plan and its potential risks.
  • The EU maintains the scheme is a loan, not confiscation, and can proceed if 15 out of 27 member states, representing 65% of the bloc's population, vote in favour.
