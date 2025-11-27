Russian victory over Ukraine ‘not inevitable’ as reality on battlefield emerges
- New data analysed by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests a Russian victory in Ukraine is "not inevitable".
- The ISW report indicates that Russian forces are not rapidly seizing Donetsk Oblast, contrary to Russian claims, and a swift takeover is not imminent.
- Donald Trump's son defended envoy Steve Witkoff after leaked conversations showed him appearing to coach Russian officials on how to handle the US president.
- The Kremlin criticised the leak of Witkoff's call, calling it "unacceptable" and an attempt to hinder peace talks.
- Donald Trump Jr. described Witkoff's methods as "classic negotiation techniques" and suggested critics want Ukraine peace deals to fail.