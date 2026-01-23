Russia makes red line demand ahead of crucial Ukraine peace talks
- Delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia will hold g their first trilateral talks since the 2022 Russian invasion today.
- The security talks are taking place in Abu Dhabi.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia's condition for peace is the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the entire Donbas region.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the two-day talks involve officials at a 'technical level'.
- Zelensky emphasised that Russia must be prepared to make compromises, not just Ukraine.