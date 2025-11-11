Investigation reveals number of Putin’s relatives in top state jobs
- An investigation by the banned Russian outlet Proekt reveals that three in four top Russian officials have relatives working in government or state-linked companies.
- The report highlights that over 20 relatives of President Vladimir Putin have secured significant positions across state institutions and corporations.
- Notable examples include Anna Tsivilyova, Putin's cousin's daughter, appointed Deputy Defence Minister, and her husband, Sergei Tsivilyov, becoming Energy Minister.
- Other extended family members of Putin, such as his cousins and their children, hold senior executive roles in major state-affiliated entities like Gazprom and RusHydro.
- Proekt suggests that the level of nepotism in modern Russia, where family ties are a defining pillar of the political system, may be unprecedented since the reign of Tsar Nicholas II.