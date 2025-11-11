Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation reveals number of Putin’s relatives in top state jobs

Putin orders nuclear weapons test preparations after Trump threat in new escalation
  • An investigation by the banned Russian outlet Proekt reveals that three in four top Russian officials have relatives working in government or state-linked companies.
  • The report highlights that over 20 relatives of President Vladimir Putin have secured significant positions across state institutions and corporations.
  • Notable examples include Anna Tsivilyova, Putin's cousin's daughter, appointed Deputy Defence Minister, and her husband, Sergei Tsivilyov, becoming Energy Minister.
  • Other extended family members of Putin, such as his cousins and their children, hold senior executive roles in major state-affiliated entities like Gazprom and RusHydro.
  • Proekt suggests that the level of nepotism in modern Russia, where family ties are a defining pillar of the political system, may be unprecedented since the reign of Tsar Nicholas II.
