Russia plans nuclear power plant – on the moon

Russia plans to put a nuclear plant on the moon (iStock/ Getty Images)
  • Russia is reportedly planning to establish a nuclear power plant on the Moon within the next decade.
  • The project aims to supply energy for Russia's lunar space programme and a joint research station with China.
  • Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation, plans to build the lunar power plant by 2036 and has contracted the Lavochkin Association.
  • The plant is intended to power lunar rovers, an observatory, and the infrastructure of the joint Russian-Chinese International Lunar Research Station.
  • The involvement of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Kurchatov Institute indicates the plant's nuclear nature, despite Roscosmos not explicitly stating it.
