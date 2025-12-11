Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russian oil tanker wiped out by drone strike

Ukrainian sea drone hits Russian shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea
  • The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) used naval drones to attack and damage the Comoros-flagged oil tanker Dashan, part of Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’, in the Black Sea.
  • The Dashan, which had its automatic identification system switched off, was sailing towards the Russian port of Novorossiysk and is estimated to be worth around $30 million.
  • This incident marks the third attack in two weeks on Russia's unregulated 'shadow fleet', which is crucial for Moscow's oil exports and helps circumvent international sanctions.
  • The SBU stated its actions aim to reduce Russia's petrodollar revenues, with attacks on oil transport forming a key part of Kyiv's economic warfare strategy.
  • In response to such attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin previously threatened to cut Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea and intensify attacks on Ukrainian facilities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in