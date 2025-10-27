What is Russia’s Burevestnik missile?
- Russia reportedly conducted a test of its new nuclear-capable and nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, which President Vladimir Putin claims can bypass existing defence systems.
- General Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s chief of general staff, informed Putin that the Burevestnik missile travelled 14,000 kilometres and remained airborne for 15 hours during a critical test.
- Putin instructed General Gerasimov to finalise tests and prepare infrastructure for deploying the weapon, asserting its invulnerability to current and future missile defences due to its unlimited range and unpredictable flight path.
- The Burevestnik, also known as Storm Petrel, is a ground-launched, low-flying cruise missile with nuclear propulsion designed for extended flight, potentially carrying a nuclear warhead globally.
- The missile test was followed by drills of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, involving intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers, coinciding with the postponement of a planned summit between Putin and Donald Trump.