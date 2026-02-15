Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia could face new sanctions after Navalny revelations, says Cooper

Poison Russia used to kill Navalny can be produced synthetically, says Cooper
  • The Foreign Secretary suggested that Britain and its allies might impose new sanctions on the Russian regime.
  • This potential action follows accusations blaming the Kremlin for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
  • Yvette Cooper stated that the UK is considering co-ordinated action, including increased sanctions, as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • She highlighted the importance of international partnerships with European and global allies to maintain pressure on the Russian regime.
  • Cooper referenced Alexei Navalny's belief in 'telling the truth' and affirmed the UK's commitment to continue this work for him and his widow.
