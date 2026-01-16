Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia ‘considers Greenland a territory of Denmark’, says Kremlin

Reuters
Trump says he 'won't give up options' to acquire Greenland
  • The Kremlin affirmed that Russia considers Greenland to be Danish territory, characterising the island's security situation as "extraordinary" under international law.
  • Moscow criticised Western assertions that Russia and China pose a threat to Greenland, accusing Western powers of exhibiting double standards.
  • President Trump has expressed a desire to acquire Greenland, stating its importance for "national security".
  • Trump's interest in the territory has encountered considerable resistance from European nations.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that any attempt by one NATO member to take over another's territory would be a "political disaster" and undermine the alliance's foundational solidarity.

