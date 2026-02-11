Pregnant woman seriously injured in deadly Russian drone strike
- A Russian drone strike in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region tragically killed a father and his three young children, aged two and one, and seriously wounded their 35-week pregnant mother.
- The attack completely destroyed their brick house in Bohodukhiv, trapping the family under rubble, with the mother now fighting for her life in hospital after sustaining severe injuries.
- This devastating incident underscores the relentless aerial assaults on Ukrainian civilians, with a UN report indicating that last year was the deadliest period for non-combatants since 2022.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike, asserting that only strong international pressure on Russia and clear security guarantees for Ukraine can halt the ongoing killings.
- Military aid to Kyiv from the US decreased by 13 per cent last year, attributed to Donald Trump, though European countries significantly increased their support, while both sides reported extensive drone activity overnight.
