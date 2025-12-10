Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fighter jets respond to joint Russia-China air patrol

Thailand: China, Russia conduct joint air patrol over Pacific ocean
  • China and Russia conducted their 10th joint strategic air patrol exercises near Japan and South Korea, prompting both nations to scramble warplanes in response.
  • Japan's defence ministry expressed "serious concern for our national security" over the show of force, which involved Russian Tu-95 nuclear-capable bombers and Chinese H-6 bombers.
  • South Korea deployed aircraft after seven Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered its air identification zone, though they did not violate its territorial airspace.
  • The exercises exacerbate regional tensions, including a deepening diplomatic rift between Tokyo and Beijing, following recent accusations of Chinese jets targeting Japanese aircraft with radar.
  • A hotline between Japanese and Chinese defence authorities is reportedly not working, and China has advised its citizens against travel to Japan and paused seafood imports amid the heightened tensions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in