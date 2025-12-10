Fighter jets respond to joint Russia-China air patrol
- China and Russia conducted their 10th joint strategic air patrol exercises near Japan and South Korea, prompting both nations to scramble warplanes in response.
- Japan's defence ministry expressed "serious concern for our national security" over the show of force, which involved Russian Tu-95 nuclear-capable bombers and Chinese H-6 bombers.
- South Korea deployed aircraft after seven Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered its air identification zone, though they did not violate its territorial airspace.
- The exercises exacerbate regional tensions, including a deepening diplomatic rift between Tokyo and Beijing, following recent accusations of Chinese jets targeting Japanese aircraft with radar.
- A hotline between Japanese and Chinese defence authorities is reportedly not working, and China has advised its citizens against travel to Japan and paused seafood imports amid the heightened tensions.