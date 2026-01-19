American jailed in Russia for illegally transporting weapons
- An American citizen, Charles Wayne Zimmerman, has been sentenced to five years in a Russian prison.
- He was convicted of illegally transporting weapons after a rifle was discovered on his yacht in Sochi in June.
- Russian customs officials found the weapon during an inspection upon his arrival at the Black Sea port.
- Zimmerman claimed he had purchased the firearm for self-defence and was unaware it was prohibited on his vessel.
- He is one of several Americans currently held in Russian custody, with no immediate comment from US officials on his conviction.