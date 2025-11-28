Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Russia ruined its only way of sending astronauts into space

Russia launches Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft with 3 cosmonauts into orbit
  • Russia's only crewed-mission launch site, the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, suffered major damage following a rocket launch on Thursday.
  • This incident marks the first time since 1961 that Russia has lost the ability to launch humans into space, as the site requires extensive repairs.
  • Despite the damage to the launchpad, the Soyuz MS-28 mission was successful, with its three-person crew safely reaching the International Space Station (ISS).
  • Roscosmos confirmed that parts of the launchpad collapsed into an exhaust trench due to the rocket's blast, and an assessment of the damage is ongoing.
  • Analysts have raised concerns about the repair timeline, noting the destruction of critical components, which could impact Russia's future independent orbital station plans.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in