Russia launches major airstrikes on Ukraine as Poland scrambles jets

Related: Russian general killed by bomb under his car in Moscow
  • Poland scrambled aircraft after Russia launched extensive airstrikes across Ukraine, including western regions bordering the Nato country.
  • The major Russian air attack followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's warning that Russia could strike hard over the festive period.
  • Air raid alerts were reported across most of Ukraine, with Kyiv's military administration confirming air defence forces were active in the capital.
  • The strikes occurred after Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, warned that Europe was on the 'edge of an abyss' due to potential uncontrollable conflict between Russia and Nato, blaming Western countries.
  • Concurrently, Russian forces intensified attacks on Ukraine's key Black Sea port of Odesa, causing significant power outages and threatening maritime infrastructure.
