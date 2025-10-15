Research finds running footwear ‘does not fully meet the needs of women’
- Experts are urging shoe manufacturers to abandon the controversial "shrink it and pink it" strategy for women's running shoes, as current designs do not fully meet their needs.
- Research, based on interviews with 21 female runners in Vancouver, Canada, found that most running trainers are still designed and tested primarily on men, despite known physiological differences.
- Women runners expressed a desire for a wider 'toe box', narrower heel, and more cushioning in their footwear.
- The study highlighted that women's footwear needs change throughout their lives, with factors like pregnancy and ageing influencing shoe size, width, and stability preferences.
- The researchers from Simon Fraser University called for the development of gender-specific lasts and models that better align with women's unique biomechanical and performance requirements.