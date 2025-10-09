Watch: Marco Rubio interrupts Trump with Gaza peace deal news
- President Donald Trump has announced a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel to pause their two-year conflict.
- Trump confirmed the news on 8 October, after receiving a note from Marco Rubio during an Antifa meeting.
- He later posted on Truth Social, confirming that both Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of his peace plan.
- The agreement stipulates that all hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw its troops to an agreed-upon line.
