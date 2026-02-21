ICE shot and killed an American citizen last year new records show
- Ruben Ray Martinez, a 23-year-old American citizen, was fatally shot by a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent during a traffic stop on South Padre Island, Texas, last March.
- According to an internal ICE incident report, Martinez's car allegedly accelerated and hit an HSI special agent, leading another agent to fire multiple shots through the driver's side window.
- Martinez's mother, Rachel Reyes, confirmed his identity and described him as a "nice, humble guy" who was celebrating his first trip out of town with a friend.
- The Department of Homeland Security stated the agent fired "defensive shots" to protect himself, fellow agents, and the public, with the incident currently under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
- Martinez's death is one of at least six fatal shootings by federal immigration agents since the start of the administration's immigration crackdown, which has faced increasing public disapproval.
