Fears as ‘obscene’ fly-tipped rubbish dump drifts closer to river
- Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller has urged the government to clear an "obscene" 12-metre high illegal waste dump in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.
- The massive fly-tip, approximately 150 metres long, poses a significant pollution threat to the River Cherwell, especially after heavy rainfall.
- Mr Miller called for an urgent government directive for the Environment Agency to clear the site, similar to a previous order issued for Hoades Wood in Kent.
- Environment Minister Emma Hardy confirmed a criminal investigation is underway regarding the dumping, which is attributed to organised criminal gangs.
- The Environment Agency has already issued a cease and desist order, secured a court order to prevent further tipping, and launched a major investigation into the incident.