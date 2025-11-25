Royal Opera House announces change after more than 10,000 performances
- The Royal Opera House is set to unveil new stage curtains in May, commissioned in honour of the King.
- The current curtains have been in use for 26 years and over 10,000 performances, reaching the end of their operational life.
- The replacements will feature King Charles’s personal cypher and are crafted from mohair velour, involving collaboration with specialists Gerriets and the Royal School of Needlework.
- This upgrade is part of a vital renewal programme for the Royal Opera House and has been made possible by a generous grant from the Julia Rausing Trust.