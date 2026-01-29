Royal Navy to crackdown on sailors drinking alcohol on ships
- The Royal Navy has introduced new rules restricting sailors to 14 units of alcohol per week and mandating at least two alcohol-free days onboard ships.
- This crackdown aims to meet government health targets and address concerns that 48 per cent of Navy crew consume alcohol to excess, though this figure is down from 55 per cent in 2023.
- Sailors will be required to complete forms detailing their alcohol consumption at the bar, with a daily limit of three units.
- The policy, which replaces the British Army's 'two-can rule', seeks to safeguard personnel, enhance operational performance, and mitigate risks to operational capacity.
- While a Navy spokesperson stated the policy prioritises health and operational readiness, some sailors and a retired Rear Admiral have expressed concerns that it could negatively impact morale and potentially lead to a complete ban on alcohol, similar to the US Navy. 3
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks