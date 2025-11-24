Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Royal Navy intercepts two Russian ships in English Channel

Related: Speaker berates government for leaking Russian spy ship update to the media
  • The Royal Navy's HMS Severn intercepted a Russian warship, the RFN Stoikiy corvette, and a tanker in the Dover Strait and English Channel.
  • This incident follows a reported 30 per cent increase in Russian vessels 'threatening' UK waters over the past two years.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey recently disclosed that a Russian spy ship, Yantar, pointed lasers at RAF pilots near UK waters and caused GPS jamming for HMS Somerset.
  • Healey issued a direct warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, 'We see you. We know what you’re doing. If the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready.'
  • In response, the Royal Air Force deployed P-8 Poseidon aircraft to Iceland to conduct surveillance operations in the North Atlantic and Arctic as part of NATO's collective defence.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in