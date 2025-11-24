Royal Navy intercepts two Russian ships in English Channel
- The Royal Navy's HMS Severn intercepted a Russian warship, the RFN Stoikiy corvette, and a tanker in the Dover Strait and English Channel.
- This incident follows a reported 30 per cent increase in Russian vessels 'threatening' UK waters over the past two years.
- Defence Secretary John Healey recently disclosed that a Russian spy ship, Yantar, pointed lasers at RAF pilots near UK waters and caused GPS jamming for HMS Somerset.
- Healey issued a direct warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, 'We see you. We know what you’re doing. If the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready.'
- In response, the Royal Air Force deployed P-8 Poseidon aircraft to Iceland to conduct surveillance operations in the North Atlantic and Arctic as part of NATO's collective defence.