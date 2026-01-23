Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Royal Navy responds to Russian warship and oil tanker in English Channel

HMS Mersey and HMS Severn shadow Russian corvette Boikiy in the waters of the English Channel
HMS Mersey and HMS Severn shadow Russian corvette Boikiy in the waters of the English Channel (MOD/Crown copyright)
  • The Royal Navy shadowed Russian warships and an accompanying oil tanker as they passed through the English Channel in a two-day operation.
  • This mission was coordinated with NATO allies, reflecting increased monitoring of Russian shipping.
  • Britain also provided support to a French operation to board a sanctioned Russian oil tanker near the Straits of Gibraltar, aiming to cut off funds for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Separately, Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber planes conducted a scheduled patrol over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, accompanied by fighter jets.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is under US pressure to reach a peace deal, with the territorial dispute over Donbas being a key focus for upcoming talks in the United Arab Emirates, following discussions with Donald Trump.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in