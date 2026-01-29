Royal Mint launches nationwide code-breaking treasure hunt
- The Royal Mint is launching a nationwide code-breaking challenge called "The Great British Treasure Hunt".
- The competition offers entrants the chance to win a 250g solid gold bar, currently valued between £28,000 and £29,000.
- The hunt involves a special £5 "penny drops" coin, featuring numbers, letters and symbols, which unlocks five levels of riddles and puzzles.
- While the first level is free to attempt online, participation in levels two to five requires the purchase of the special coin or its packaging.
- The competition opens on February 3 and closes on March 30, with entrants needing to be UK-based and aged 18 or over.