British veteran who lost two limbs in Afghanistan ‘is proof Trump is wrong’

Trump's Afghanistan claim dishonours war dead — here's the truth
  • British military veteran Ben McBean criticised Donald Trump's "insulting" claims that UK troops in Afghanistan stayed off the front lines.
  • McBean, who lost two limbs in an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2008, stated his injuries are proof British soldiers faced direct combat.
  • He recounted the constant danger and fighting experienced by troops in areas like Kajaki, asserting there was "no back line".
  • Donald Trump's comments, made to Fox News, also questioned Nato's commitment to supporting the US.
  • The remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from British political figures, including Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch, who highlighted the significant sacrifices made by British and Nato forces.
