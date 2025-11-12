Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why the Royal Mail has delayed controversial changes to its delivery service

Related: Royal Mail rolls out ‘postboxes of the future’ across UK
  • International Distribution Services (IDS), owner of Royal Mail, has delayed the wider implementation of its controversial delivery reforms until early 2026.
  • The reforms, currently being trialled in 35 delivery offices, involve discontinuing Saturday second-class letter services and transitioning to an every-other-weekday service.
  • Ofcom had previously approved these changes to commence from the end of July, but IDS stated the delay is to ensure the 'massive task' is implemented correctly.
  • Royal Mail was recently fined £21 million by Ofcom for failing to meet its annual first and second-class mail delivery targets, leading to millions of late letters.
  • Despite the delay, Royal Mail reported a 1.5 per cent revenue increase to £3.98 billion in the first half of the year and is preparing for Christmas with 20,000 temporary staff.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in