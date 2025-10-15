Royal Mail fined after ‘unacceptable’ delivery delays
- Royal Mail has been fined £21 million by regulator Ofcom for failing to meet its annual first and second class mail delivery targets.
- The company delivered only 77 per cent of first class and 92.5 per cent of second class mail on time in the 2024-25 financial year, missing its 93 per cent and 98.5 per cent targets.
- This is the third consecutive year Royal Mail has been fined for not meeting service requirements, marking the third-largest fine ever imposed by Ofcom.
- Ofcom's Director of Enforcement, Ian Strawhorne, called the persistent failures "unacceptable" and urged Royal Mail to make "actual significant improvements" to rebuild consumer confidence.
- The £21 million penalty was reduced from £30 million after Royal Mail admitted liability, with Ofcom considering the harm to customers and the company's financial position.