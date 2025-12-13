Charles delivers ‘piece of home’ to Antarctic outpost
- King Charles personally arranged for a new Royal Mail post box to be delivered to the remote British Antarctic Rothera Research Station.
- The special Christmas delivery was prompted by a letter from Kirsten Shaw, the station's postal assistant, requesting a replacement for their old, hand-painted post box.
- The Royal household was reportedly “touched” by the team's story and partnered with Royal Mail to provide a distinctive red lamppost box featuring the King’s cypher.
- The post box arrived aboard the UK’s polar research vessel, RRS Sir David Attenborough, during a key resupply mission, bringing a “piece of home” to the scientists.
- The gift is intended to help staff maintain vital connections with family and friends, especially during the Christmas period, in one of the Earth's most isolated locations.