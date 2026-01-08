Tributes to ‘loveable’ teen who police wrongly told family he’d survived car crash
- Joshua Johnson, 18, died in a car crash in Rotherham on 13 December, alongside a 17-year-old girl.
- South Yorkshire Police initially misidentified the deceased, informing Johnson's family that he was injured and Trevor Wynn, 17, had died.
- Johnson's family spent three weeks at the hospital with the person they believed to be their son, who was later confirmed to be Trevor Wynn.
- Tests confirmed on Sunday that Johnson was the deceased and Wynn was the injured survivor, leading to an 'appalling' mix-up by the police.
- South Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and pledged to understand how the error occurred to prevent future incidents.