Rose Parade braces for unwelcome New Year’s Day guest
- Southern California's iconic Rose Parade is forecast to experience rain on New Year's Day, an event not seen in two decades.
- Pasadena has a 100 percent chance of rain predicted for Thursday, following a week of flooding and mudslides in the region.
- This would mark only the 10th time in the parade's 137-year history that it has rained during the event.
- Organizers have made preparations, including providing rain gear for participants and having tow trucks on standby for floats.
- Spectators are advised to prepare for the wet weather, though umbrellas are prohibited in ticketed seating areas along the parade route.